Macbook crowned Thailand’s top brand in 2024 Superfans Survey

Apple Inc’s iconic Macbook laptop has been chosen as Thailand’s top brand by Thai consumers.

The Macbook topped the Thailand Brand Superfans 2024 survey, announced at the Bangkok International Branding Festival (BIBF) 2024 on Tuesday.

Macbook earned the highest SPI (Superfans Index) score of 57.72% among Thai consumers, beating competition from Dettol shower cream (50%) and HP laptops (49.3%).

In fourth place was Shokubutsu shower cream with 48.62%, followed by CP-Meiji dairy products (46.39%) and Red Bull energy drink (46.05%).

The SPI score is based on five indicators: Business performance in the past three years, brand price premium rate, brand power index, industry growth, and weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Conducted by brand consultants Baramizi Group, the annual survey covers 21 product groups and 24,000 consumers aged 18-65.

Baramizi Group also announced results of a separate survey on property brands.

AP Thailand topped the survey with an estimated value of 11.27 billion baht, followed by SC Asset (10.06 billion baht), Sansiri (8.71 billion baht), Land and Houses (8.5 billion baht), and Supalai (8.01 billion baht).