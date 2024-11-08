Voting on plan to hire 2 new rehab managers for THAI postponed

Voting on a proposed amendment to Thai Airways International's (THAI) business rehabilitation plan was postponed on Friday amid ongoing disputes over the addition of two new plan managers.

It is widely believed that the presence of officials from the Finance and Transport ministries would increase the government’s control over the airline.

The voting was postponed after members of the THAI labour union gathered to hold a peaceful protest against the plan at the company’s headquarters, where the meeting with the airline’s creditors was being held.