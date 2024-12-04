Central Department Store reinvents flagship Bangkok location

After successfully strengthening its department-store brand presence in the international market under the concept “The City Store”, Central Department Store returned the concept to its home town, Bangkok, by transforming one of its oldest branches, Central Chidlom, to match the concept.
Central has completed a comprehensive 4-billion-baht renovation of its Chidlom branch, positioning the store as a premium retail destination in Bangkok's competitive luxury market.
The transformed Central Chidlom aims to redefine the department-store experience, targeting 30% sales growth and attracting a broader customer base through strategic redesign and product curation.
Natira Boonsri, Central Dept Store Group chief executive officer, explained the strategic vision during a press conference: "Central Chidlom Department Store has been open for more than 50 years, winning the hearts of shoppers in Thailand and around the world with its core focus on customer-centered impressions."
The renovation focuses on four key strategic pillars:
The company anticipates significant growth, with Natira projecting a 30% sales increase in the coming year. The store expects to attract about 30,000 daily visitors, diversifying its customer base to include:
"Central Chidlom Department Store intends to upgrade every aspect to become a luxury department store in Thailand that promotes the image of shopping and tourism," Natira said.
The grand opening is scheduled for December 12, featuring South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk as the brand's first ambassador.
With this significant investment, Central Department Store is signalling its ambition to strengthen Thailand's position in the global luxury retail market, transforming its flagship store into a comprehensive lifestyle destination.
The renovation represents a bold strategic move in a challenging retail landscape, positioning Central Chidlom as a potential benchmark for modern department store experiences in Southeast Asia.
Looking ahead, Natira announced that the company has no plans to open any new department stores in the coming year, focusing instead on renovating two Central branches and enhancing the Robinson brand to meet the demands of the mass market better.
Currently, Central Department Store operates 29 branches alongside 47 Robinson locations.