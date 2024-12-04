Central Department Store reinvents flagship Bangkok location

After successfully strengthening its department-store brand presence in the international market under the concept “The City Store”, Central Department Store returned the concept to its home town, Bangkok, by transforming one of its oldest branches, Central Chidlom, to match the concept.

Central has completed a comprehensive 4-billion-baht renovation of its Chidlom branch, positioning the store as a premium retail destination in Bangkok's competitive luxury market.

The transformed Central Chidlom aims to redefine the department-store experience, targeting 30% sales growth and attracting a broader customer base through strategic redesign and product curation.

Natira Boonsri, Central Dept Store Group chief executive officer, explained the strategic vision during a press conference: "Central Chidlom Department Store has been open for more than 50 years, winning the hearts of shoppers in Thailand and around the world with its core focus on customer-centered impressions."



