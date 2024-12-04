Central Department Store reinvents flagship Bangkok location

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2024
Nongluck Ajanapanya

Central completes comprehensive 4-billion-baht renovation of its Chidlom branch

 

After successfully strengthening its department-store brand presence in the international market under the concept “The City Store”, Central Department Store returned the concept to its home town, Bangkok, by transforming one of its oldest branches, Central Chidlom, to match the concept. 

 

Central has completed a comprehensive 4-billion-baht renovation of its Chidlom branch, positioning the store as a premium retail destination in Bangkok's competitive luxury market.

 

The transformed Central Chidlom aims to redefine the department-store experience, targeting 30% sales growth and attracting a broader customer base through strategic redesign and product curation.

 

Natira Boonsri, Central Dept Store Group chief executive officer, explained the strategic vision during a press conference: "Central Chidlom Department Store has been open for more than 50 years, winning the hearts of shoppers in Thailand and around the world with its core focus on customer-centered impressions."


 

 

The renovation focuses on four key strategic pillars:

  • Product Curation: The 60,000-square-metre space now features more than 500 fashion brands, including such luxury labels as Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. A dedicated “Shoes Avenue” and “Sneakers Boulevard” offer an extensive collection of more than 800 footwear options.
  • Architectural Innovation: The store features a unique façade designed to change colours according to weather conditions, with a new Sky Terrace directly connecting to the Chidlom BTS Station.
  • Community Engagement: A new “Public Lane – Public Market” area hosts more than 30 street-food and dining options, positioning the store as a lifestyle destination.
  • Technology Integration: The renovation includes an omnichannel approach with a dedicated mobile app and AI-driven customer analytics.

 

The company anticipates significant growth, with Natira projecting a 30% sales increase in the coming year. The store expects to attract about 30,000 daily visitors, diversifying its customer base to include:

  • High-net-worth Cenfinity and Wealth & Premium customers
  • Families
  • Generation Y and Gen Z consumers
  • Expatriates and international tourists
     

 

"Central Chidlom Department Store intends to upgrade every aspect to become a luxury department store in Thailand that promotes the image of shopping and tourism," Natira said.

 

The grand opening is scheduled for December 12, featuring South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk as the brand's first ambassador.

 

With this significant investment, Central Department Store is signalling its ambition to strengthen Thailand's position in the global luxury retail market, transforming its flagship store into a comprehensive lifestyle destination.

 

The renovation represents a bold strategic move in a challenging retail landscape, positioning Central Chidlom as a potential benchmark for modern department store experiences in Southeast Asia.

 

Looking ahead, Natira announced that the company has no plans to open any new department stores in the coming year, focusing instead on renovating two Central branches and enhancing the Robinson brand to meet the demands of the mass market better. 

 

Currently, Central Department Store operates 29 branches alongside 47 Robinson locations.

 

