New era dawns for Thai brand Pañpuri

Thai luxury fragrance brand Pañpuri has been acquired by the renowned Japanese cosmetics conglomerate Kosé Group and is now positioned to expand its global reach in the luxury market.

While financial details of the acquisition announced on December 10 remain undisclosed, reports from Business of Fashion anticipate the brand will generate approximately US$32 million (around 10 billion baht) in revenue in 2024.

According to a joint statement, The acquisition aligns with KOSÉs medium- to long-term vision, “Vision for Lifelong Beauty Partner - Milestone 2030,” which emphasizes global growth through strategic partnerships with brands that resonate deeply with their communities and values.

This partnership will support PAÑPURI to propel in the international market as an authentic luxury wellness brand from Asia.

“We are delighted to welcome PAÑPURI to the Group through our acquisition of a stake in PURI, a well-established holistic wellness and lifestyle brand in Thailand,” remarked Kazutoshi Kobayashi, President and CEO of KOSÉ Corporation. “Beyond its efficacy as a cosmetic product, PAÑPURI's traditional approach and dedication to fragrance—handed down through generations in Thailand—along with its sophisticated product design that enhances user comfort and mental well-being, align closely with our company's heritage of tradition and innovation, while continually pursuing sensory quality.”



Known for its premium bath and body, haircare, skincare and fragrance products inspired by Thai wellness traditions, Pañpuri operates 26 standalone stores in Thailand and is featured in upscale malls and spas, including Central World and Emquartie



