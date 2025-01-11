Thai retail giants unveil ambitious Chinese New Year campaigns



Thailand's major retail groups are launching their most ambitious Chinese New Year campaigns, bolstered by the government's latest "Easy e-Receipt 2.0" tax incentive scheme.

The initiative, which runs from January 16 to February 28, allows shoppers to claim tax deductions of up to 50,000 baht on their purchases.

Central Group invests THB500m

The Central Group has announced its largest-ever Chinese New Year investment of over 500 million baht through its "The Great Chinese New Year 2025" campaign.

The initiative coincides with the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations and UNESCO's recognition of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, president of marketing at Central Pattana, highlighted the campaign's centrepiece: a spectacular "Cultural Immersion" lantern festival featuring 20,000 lanterns across 38 shopping centres.