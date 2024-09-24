Fed rate cuts expected to boost crypto markets

“We expect the recent rate cuts to have a sizable impact on digital asset prices. Lower interest rates increase liquidity in the financial system, driving up demand for higher-yielding, riskier assets, including crypto,” Nirun said.

He pointed out that the rate cuts mark a significant shift from the Fed’s previous strategy. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve initiated 11 rate hikes in just over a year to keep inflation in check without tipping the economy into a recession.

Historically, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin react negatively to rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation. Conversely, rate cuts are generally seen as bullish for cryptocurrencies, which are considered risk assets, with BTC seeing a 375% increase between February 2020 and February 2022 when rates were near zero.

Lower interest rates are expected to: