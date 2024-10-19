Digital economy minister seeks digital infrastructure upgrade

This commitment was announced by Prasert Chantararuangthong, deputy prime minister and minister of digital economy and society (DE), at the Bitkub Summit 2024 held on October 19-20 at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Recognising the digital economy's potential to propel Thailand's economic growth and global competitiveness, Prasert outlined three key pillars of the DE Ministry's focus:
The minister also highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the cloud first policy, e-government, and investments in data centres by major global technology companies.
Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder of Bitkub, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Bangkok, echoed the government's sentiments during his opening speech at the summit.
He emphasised the digital economy's crucial role in helping Thailand escape the middle-income trap, citing examples of China and Vietnam, where the digital economy accounts for 44% and 17% of gross domestic product respectively.
Jirayut urged Thailand to accelerate its digital transformation and invest in advanced technologies.
"I am proud to say that Bitkub is a solely Thai technology company dedicated to improving Thailand's digital infrastructure and ecosystem,” he said.
“Within six years and 11 months since our official launch, we continue to build Thailand's digital infrastructure, network with new partners, and educate people with necessary skills. The summit today is part of our success and marks the start of the next chapter for Bitkub and Thailand."
The Bitkub Summit 2024, themed "Gateway to the Future: Unlocking Technology and Investment for a Sustainable World", brought together more than 20 global speakers from both the public and private sectors.
Organised by Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co Ltd, the event aimed to provide insights into digital technology and finance while promoting sustainable practices.
Jirayut also expressed his ambition for the Bitkub Summit to become Thailand's premier technology event, comparable to annual gatherings hosted by leading global tech companies. He said this year's summit would serve as a model for future free-to-attend events.
Prasert commended Bitkub for hosting the event and encouraged public participation, emphasising the valuable knowledge-sharing opportunity it presents.
As Thailand sets its sights on a digital-driven future, the collaboration between government initiatives and private-sector innovation appears poised to play a crucial role in shaping the nation's economic landscape.