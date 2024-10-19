Digital economy minister seeks digital infrastructure upgrade

This commitment was announced by Prasert Chantararuangthong, deputy prime minister and minister of digital economy and society (DE), at the Bitkub Summit 2024 held on October 19-20 at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Recognising the digital economy's potential to propel Thailand's economic growth and global competitiveness, Prasert outlined three key pillars of the DE Ministry's focus:

Creating new tools and infrastructure to enhance Thai competitivenes

Strengthening laws and regulations to ensure data security for users and businesses

Assisting in the development of a skilled digital workforce

The minister also highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the cloud first policy, e-government, and investments in data centres by major global technology companies.

Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder of Bitkub, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Bangkok, echoed the government's sentiments during his opening speech at the summit.

He emphasised the digital economy's crucial role in helping Thailand escape the middle-income trap, citing examples of China and Vietnam, where the digital economy accounts for 44% and 17% of gross domestic product respectively.

Jirayut urged Thailand to accelerate its digital transformation and invest in advanced technologies.