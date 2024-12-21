Bitkub CEO backs Phuket Sandbox for stablecoin pilot

Jirayut (Topp) Srupsrisopa, founder and group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, has expressed strong support for the government's plan to pilot a stablecoin for spending in the Phuket Sandbox.

He believes that embracing cryptocurrency can significantly boost the Thai economy by attracting investment from the global crypto market, currently valued at more than US$4 trillion.

Speaking to Thansettakij news, Jirayut praised the Ministry of Finance's initiative, highlighting the importance of visionary leadership, citing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as an example.

"We need to embrace intellectual humility," he said. "Be like a glass of water, always seeking new opportunities."

He strongly supports the Phuket Sandbox, emphasising the need to stimulate the Thai economy without increasing public debt.