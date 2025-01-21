Finance Ministry studies implementation of digital currency sandbox

The Thai Ministry of Finance is examining frameworks for implementing digital-currency usage within a regulatory sandbox, with Phuket being considered as the initial testing ground.

The initiative follows recent comments by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra regarding the establishment of a digital-currency sandbox in the province. A “sandbox" is an environment where companies can test new innovations under the supervision of a regulator.

Deputy Finance Minister Phaophum Rojanasakul, speaking at Government House on Tuesday morning, said internal discussions are under way within the ministry to determine appropriate mechanisms for both usage and regulatory oversight of digital currencies such as Bitcoin.

"Once we have reached our conclusions, we will proceed with consultations with the Bank of Thailand and other relevant agencies," Phaophum said during the 9.40am briefing.



