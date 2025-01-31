BOT governor wars of crypto risk as govt prepares trial

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Thursday that a central platform for secondary market trading is also being developed to facilitate easier buying and selling of the stablecoin, boosting market liquidity.

The new platform would be integrated with existing trading platforms to enhance connectivity, he added. The platforms may also be linked to retail businesses, allowing the stablecoin to be used for everyday purchases, he said.

Pichai said he was confident that the new stablecoin would not affect the baht's stability, as no new money would be created within the system.