Recent NESDC meeting with OECD focused on boosting productivity

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council has held a meeting with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to exchange knowledge on boosting productivity.
NESDC secretary general Danucha Pichayanan chaired the videoconference with OECD representatives on May 29. A visit to Thailand by OECD representatives is expected soon.
The OECD is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries that focuses on stimulating economic progress and global trade. Founded in 1961, it acts as a forum for member countries (mostly democracies with market economies) to share experiences, develop economic and social policies, and tackle common challenges.
The discussion between the NESDC and OECD was held under the topic “Strengthening Productivity Analysis for Policymaking”. It was part of the second phase of the OECD’s Productivity Boosting programme.
Thai representatives at the meeting included officials of the NESDC, Bank of Thailand, Labour Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, and the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council.
The meeting focused on knowledge exchange on data collection and analysis related to productivity and policies for boosting productivity.
The first part of the meeting was held under the topic of strengthening productivity analysis. Foreign speakers included Dr Dan Mawson of the United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade, Dr Marie Leclair of the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, and Dr Laura Bartiloro of Banca d'Italia.
The second part was held under the topic of using productivity insight for policymaking. Foreign speakers included Dr Dermot Coates of Ireland’s National Competitiveness and Productivity Council and Professor Kirabo Jackson of the US Council of Economic Advisers.