Recent NESDC meeting with OECD focused on boosting productivity

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council has held a meeting with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to exchange knowledge on boosting productivity.

NESDC secretary general Danucha Pichayanan chaired the videoconference with OECD representatives on May 29. A visit to Thailand by OECD representatives is expected soon.

The OECD is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries that focuses on stimulating economic progress and global trade. Founded in 1961, it acts as a forum for member countries (mostly democracies with market economies) to share experiences, develop economic and social policies, and tackle common challenges.