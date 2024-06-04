Cabinet approves VAT on imported goods priced lower than 1,500 baht

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft directive of the Finance Ministry for collecting VAT (value-added tax) on imported goods bought via online platforms that have values lower than 1,500 baht each.

A Government House source said the Finance Ministry proposed the draft directive for approval in a confidential and urgent agenda.

Currently, goods bought online from overseas are exempted from 7% VAT if their prices are lower than 1,500 baht. Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have complained that such low-priced goods from abroad, especially from China, have eaten into their businesses by taking advantage of being exempted from VAT.