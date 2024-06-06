Saudi food-security agency eyes investments in Thai agro-business

Saudi Arabia’s top food security agency is interested in investing in key agricultural industries in Thailand, especially in poultry, fish and sugar processing sectors, an adviser to the Thai agriculture minister said.

Adillaw Ali-Ishoh, an adviser to Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, was speaking to reporters on Wednesday after he met with Mohammed Almousa, group CEO adviser at the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), earlier in the day. He attended the meeting on behalf of the minister.

SALIC is a joint-stock company fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is a major player in the country’s food security strategy.