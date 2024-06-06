Saudi food-security agency eyes investments in Thai agro-business

Saudi Arabia’s top food security agency is interested in investing in key agricultural industries in Thailand, especially in poultry, fish and sugar processing sectors, an adviser to the Thai agriculture minister said.
Adillaw Ali-Ishoh, an adviser to Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, was speaking to reporters on Wednesday after he met with Mohammed Almousa, group CEO adviser at the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), earlier in the day. He attended the meeting on behalf of the minister.
SALIC is a joint-stock company fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is a major player in the country’s food security strategy.
He said Almousa had expressed interest in investing in the rice production, poultry and fish processing, animal feed making and sugar milling industries in Thailand.
Saudi Arabia is the 31st biggest buyer of Thai agricultural products. The value of agricultural goods exported to Saudi Arabia from Thailand has risen to 8.57 billion baht in 2023, up from 7.39 billion baht in 2022 and 5.55 billion baht in 2021.