Expanding mid-year budget by 122-bn may shake Thai economy: BOT

The bill allocating an additional 122 billion baht to the fiscal 2024 budget for financing the digital wallet scheme could affect Thailand’s financial stability, the central bank and top economic institution warn.

The warning came after the Budget Bureau provided more details of the mid-year budget bill to the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The completed bill will be sent to the Cabinet for a final okay on July 2, after which it will be tabled at the House of Representatives.

If the bill passes, then the 500-billion-baht digital wallet scheme will be financed by 122 billion baht taken from the fiscal 2024 budget and the rest from the fiscal 2025 budget as well as profits from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.