Interested buyers of stored rice can submit qualifications Monday

The Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) has invited companies interested in bidding for 15,000 tonnes of 10-year-old rice to submit documents to certify their qualifications on Monday.
The PWO announced on its website that it would receive qualifications from interested buyers from 9am to noon that day.
The interested buyers can submit their qualifications at the main meeting hall on the 12th floor of the Department of International Trade Promotion.
The PWO said it would announce a list of qualified bidders at 7pm on Thursday. Then on June 17, the qualified bidders can submit their bids at the same meeting hall from 9am to noon.
The PWO will auction off some 15,000 tonnes of rice that had been stored under the Yingluck Shinawatra government’s rice pledging scheme and kept for more than 10 years at two warehouses in Surin.
There are 11,656 tonnes in 112,711 bags in the Kittichai 2 warehouse and 3,356 tonnes in 32,879 bags in the Poonphol 4 warehouse.
The PWO allowed interested bidders to check the rice’s quality at the two warehouses from May 31 to June 7.
The PWO said about 10 firms attended a briefing held by the PWO on the rice auction and 10 other companies called it for information.