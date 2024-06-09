Interested buyers of stored rice can submit qualifications Monday

The Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) has invited companies interested in bidding for 15,000 tonnes of 10-year-old rice to submit documents to certify their qualifications on Monday.

The PWO announced on its website that it would receive qualifications from interested buyers from 9am to noon that day.

The interested buyers can submit their qualifications at the main meeting hall on the 12th floor of the Department of International Trade Promotion.

The PWO said it would announce a list of qualified bidders at 7pm on Thursday. Then on June 17, the qualified bidders can submit their bids at the same meeting hall from 9am to noon.