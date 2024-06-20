KResearch lowers its 2024 Thai economic growth forecast to 2.6 %

Burin Adulwattana, Managing Director and Chief Economist, KASIKORN RESEARCH CENTER Co., Ltd. (KResearch), said, “US economic activity has recently shown a stronger-than-expected momentum. As a result, market forecasts have been adjusted, indicating that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates in the near future, adopting a ‘higher-for-longer’ stance.

However, more pressing issues have emerged. Notably, tax policies implemented by the US and Europe have targeted China's ‘cleantech’ industry, including electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, and solar panels. This development is expected to trigger a relocation of manufacturing bases to regions such as Europe, ASEAN, and South America.

Meanwhile, the potential re-election of Donald Trump as US President could impact the “China+1 Strategy”, which encourages diversification of supply chain and manufacturing activities away from China to avoid these taxes. Given these circumstances, Thailand must keep up with these evolving trends to allow its industries to adapt promptly”.