Thai producers urged to focus on cat-food market in Japan

The advice to focus on exports of cat foods to Japan came from the Hiroshima office of the Thai Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

Phannee Suwanpinton, chief of the DITP Hiroshima office, said Japanese people are experiencing the so-called pet-humanisation trend and consider themselves pet parents.

She said statistics from last year show that more Japanese people raise cats or dogs than children under 15 years old.

She said Japanese pet parents were willing to pay a lot for their pets, so Japan could be a very attractive market for Thai exporters of pet foods.