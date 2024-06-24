Thai economy buffeted by many negative factors, say economists

A decline in purchasing power, ineffective government expenditure, geopolitical risks and household debts could affect the Thai economy during the rest of the year, several economists warned on Monday.

Amonthep Chawla, the chief economist at CIMB Thai Bank, said the economy was being pressured by a drop in the purchasing power of the lower- to middle-income sector as well as a slowdown in the recovery of the retail sector.

He added that only the upper- and upper-middle class were propping up the economy with their purchasing power, indicating a widening gap between people’s income.

“Small and medium enterprises are being affected by the economic slowdown, and large business operators could soon be affected if the situation persists,” he said.