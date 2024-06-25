New foreign business investment rises 58% in first 5 months

Investment by new foreign businesses rose 58% in the first five months of this year compared with the same period last year, the Department of Business Development announced on Tuesday.

Newly registered foreign firms rose 16% to 317 and invested a combined 71.702 billion baht in Thailand from January to May 2024.

They hired 1,212 Thai employees, a fall of 60% from the 2,999 Thais hired by new foreign firms during the same period of last year.

The number of Thais employed fell because most of the new firms invested in advanced technology that requires low manpower, said department director-general Oramon Supthaweetham. The investments included data development and digital platforms, she said.