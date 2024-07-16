Thailand to push ‘soft powers’ in China and Hong Kong

Phusit said activities to promote Thai fruits had kicked off in Kunming, Chongqing, Jiangxi and Guangzhou in May, generating 40 million baht in trade value. “These activities focused on introducing the taste, quality, safety standards and variety of Thai fruits,” he noted.

He said DITP will collaborate with Hema Supermarket in organising a festival to promote durian, mangosteen, coconut, pomelo and longan and will also collaborate with 11 Thai restaurants in Shanghai to offer special dishes featuring Thai fruits.

Phusit said the department has planned to promote fashion items and accessories in China and Hong Kong through a gala night in Shanghai in August and a Thailand pavilion and Thai fashion show in Hong Kong on September 4-7.

Turning to films, he confirmed that the hit Thai movie film “Lahn Mah” or “How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” had received a good response in Hong Kong and the DIPT office in Shanghai was planning to promote Lahn Mah prior to its release in China in September this year.

The DIPT had also selected Thai entrepreneurs to attend several trade fairs in China, such as Thai Brands Kunming 2024 on July 23-28, China-ASEAN Expo 2024 on September 24-28, and China International Import Expo on November 5-10, and the department will collaborate with shopping malls and convenience stores in China and Hong Kong to hold fairs promoting Thai products.