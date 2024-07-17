IMF revises Thailand’s GDP growth forecast for the year to 2.9%

Meanwhile, the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report is maintaining the global economic growth forecast for this year at 3.2% and raised it to 3.3% for next year, unchanged from its previous April report.

However, there have been adjustments in specific country forecasts.

The report has lowered the growth forecast for the United States by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6% for this year while raising forecasts for major economies such as China by 0.4 percentage point to 5% this year and India by an additional 0.2 percentage point to 7%.