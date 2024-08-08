Thailand aims to be regional hub of digital economy

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Techsauce Global Summit in Bangkok, Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong said the country will continue to move ahead in its "Thailand Vision" and build itself into a regional digital hub.

"We will enhance our digital security and competitiveness by investing more in infrastructure to ensure data security. The ministry will also give more support to technology research and development," Prasert said.

He noted that artificial intelligence will play an important role in the map of the country's technology growth, as well as confirming that Thailand will build open data centres to support AI solutions and data sharing.

Earlier this year, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin unveiled the "Thailand Vision", which laid out ambitious plans for the country to become a regional hub for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance.

Srettha said his government would support the development of technology innovations and AI and would provide investment privileges for high-tech firms to open semiconductor factories or open data centres in Thailand to facilitate cloud computing.

Thailand's data centre market has been ranked the third largest among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.