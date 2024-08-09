Thailand, Hong Kong eye startup collaborations at Techsauce Summit

Thailand and Hong Kong are exploring potential collaborations to support startups from their inception to commercialisation and enhance their global reach, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) said.
These remarks were made on Thursday as HKSTP showcased 14 Hong Kong startups at the Techsauce Summit, held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit Convention Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.
This year’s summit marked the debut of these Hong Kong startups, which provided innovations in legal and human resources management, as well as AI-driven tools for digital marketing, e-commerce and personal care. These technologies align with Thailand’s digital economic development goals.
Derek Chim, HKSTP’s head of incubation and acceleration programmes, highlighted the summit’s role in supporting startups throughout their journey and expanding their global reach.
“Thailand has a robust startup ecosystem, with government support and many corporate measures. So, we brought them to explore how they can bring their technology here and collaborate with local agencies,” he said.
Chim noted that the summit serves as a key launchpad for startups looking to scale up, emphasising the transformative potential of AI and related technologies. He added that HKSTP has engaged with Thai agencies such as the National Innovation Agency and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency to explore collaborative opportunities to enable startups worldwide to commercialise their innovative ideas and demonstrate Hong Kong's commitment to technology and innovation.
Last year, HKSTP launched the Hong Kong Sandbox Programme, which allowed Thai startups to explore growth opportunities in Hong Kong.
“Eight Thai startups joined the programme and expanded their market presence in Hong Kong,” he said, adding that they focused on sectors such as food, renewable energy and sustainability.
He also said that spots are now open for a new cohort of Thai startups, with Hong Kong serving as a pivotal gateway to not just mainland China but also to the Greater Bay area (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau).