Thailand, Hong Kong eye startup collaborations at Techsauce Summit

Thailand and Hong Kong are exploring potential collaborations to support startups from their inception to commercialisation and enhance their global reach, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) said.

These remarks were made on Thursday as HKSTP showcased 14 Hong Kong startups at the Techsauce Summit, held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit Convention Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.

This year’s summit marked the debut of these Hong Kong startups, which provided innovations in legal and human resources management, as well as AI-driven tools for digital marketing, e-commerce and personal care. These technologies align with Thailand’s digital economic development goals.