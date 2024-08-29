NBTC to take up with government woes of digital TV operators

NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said it was difficult to predict the future of the Thai TV industry in the next four years before digital TV licences expire in 2029.

He said audience behaviour had changed significantly due to disruption by Over-The-Top (OTT) media service platforms, such as YouTube, video streaming and Internet Protocol TV (IPTV).

NBTC would need to consider if there were any laws to supervise technology context to mitigate their impact on the remaining 15 digital TV operators, he said.

He added that it would be possible if the NBTC and Association Of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) sought solutions from the government because digital TV operators were severely affected by a decline in revenue and audience numbers.

Sarana affirmed that it was not fair that OTT media platform operators could generate revenue without cost. What NBTC can do is look for laws to supervise these businesses, he said.

He said NBTC would discuss with ADTEB on how to allocate the 3500-MHz spectrum if the association does not want it to be used for the telecommunication business.

He said the Act on the Organisation to Assign Radio Frequency and to Regulate the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Services should be amended to cancel bidding for digital TV licence and look for alternative ways of allocation.