Fast-growing Thai halal industry poised for big leap in 2025

This lucrative sector, worth more than £1.6 trillion, includes a diverse range of products and services, with food accounting for the majority.

Despite its potential, Thailand's halal exports currently rank 11th globally.

Trade barriers, the credibility of Thai halal certification, and high transportation costs have slowed progress.

However, recent developments bode well for the Thai halal industry. The establishment of the Halal Department and the National Halal Industry Committee, combined with the restoration of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, has strengthened Thailand's position as a regional halal hub.

Supawan Teerarat, director of the National Food Institute (NFI), said that the halal market included a wide range of products such as textiles, wellness, health, spas, and tourism, with food accounting for 80-85% of the market value.