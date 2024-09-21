KResearch keeps 2024 GDP forecast at 2.6%, stronger growth seen later

The upcoming US presidential election could bring about renewed trade tensions, and Thailand may see only limited benefits from the situation.

Burin Adulwattana, Managing Director and Chief Economist, Kasikorn Research Center Co., Ltd. (KResearch), said, "The Federal Reserve cut its policy rate by 50 basis points in its most recent FOMC meeting, exceeding market expectations. It also signalled an additional 2-per cent reduction by 2026, marking the beginning of a downward interest rate cycle.

Meanwhile, China's economy may grow less than the 5-per cent target in 2024 due to the persistent real estate crisis, the absence of clear economic stimulus policies from the Chinese government, and trade protectionism from the West.

In Europe, Germany's economy continues to show signs of fragility, and the business sector across the region is facing increased uncertainty amid geopolitical conflicts. The upcoming US presidential election merits close watch as it will impact policies of international trade, investment, and foreign relations."

Nattaporn Triratanasirikul, KResearch Deputy Managing Director, noted that global geopolitical issues have created uncertainty for the Thai economy, presenting both opportunities and risks.

An opportunity arises from Thailand's position as a neutral country, while risks stem from the impacts of global trade protectionism and intensified competition.