First phase of Naga With Road along Mekong River to open in 2027

The construction of a scenic road from Loei to Ubon Ratchathani provinces aims to promote tourism and local life there.

Of the total 750-kilometre-long road, the department recently signed a contract for the first phase of a 43.48-kilometre stretch from Mukdahan to Nakhon Phanom provinces costing 615 million baht.

The first phase will cover the Mukdahan governor's residence, Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge 2, Manopirom Beach, Wat Songkhon, Kaeng Kabao Islet and Phra That Phanom pagoda, the department said.