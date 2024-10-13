First phase of Naga With Road along Mekong River to open in 2027

The construction of a scenic road from Loei to Ubon Ratchathani provinces aims to promote tourism and local life there.
Of the total 750-kilometre-long road, the department recently signed a contract for the first phase of a 43.48-kilometre stretch from Mukdahan to Nakhon Phanom provinces costing 615 million baht.
The first phase will cover the Mukdahan governor's residence, Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge 2, Manopirom Beach, Wat Songkhon, Kaeng Kabao Islet and Phra That Phanom pagoda, the department said.
The department said that the construction period of the first phase Naga Withi Road was three years. It expects the construction to begin next year, and be completed in 2027.
The construction will cover a road with two traffic lanes, a water drainage system, electricity and safety facilities, as well as landscape improvement, the department explained.
“Motorists will see the beauty of the Mekong River, freshwater beaches and islands, Buddhist and Christian religious places, and communities' local life and wisdom along the road,” the department said.
The department added that these attractions would offer a great travel experience to motorists.