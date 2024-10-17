MPC’s rate cut sparks hope for economic growth, says Pichai

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira commended the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’s decision to cut the policy rate, saying it would ease the burden on debtors and boost confidence in Thailand’s bond market.

On Wednesday, the MPC voted 5:2 to cut the policy interest rate by 25 percentage points to 2.25% per annum.

“I must thank the MPC for considering the issue carefully,” the minister said on Thursday, adding that he will closely monitor the impact of the rate cut.

He also said that the Finance Ministry will discuss the option of easily approving loans for the business sector with commercial banks, adding that state-owned banks had already done their best to improve liquidity in the economy.