Phiphat orders speedy efforts to cut Thai products from US blacklists

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has instructed officials to work with relevant private agencies to try to remove three Thai end products from being blacklisted by the US government for using child labour, the ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Phumphat Muanchan said Phiphat issued the order after reports for 2024 by the US Department of Labor showed that three end products – fish meal, pet foods and fish oil – that use fish as raw materials were blacklisted for allegedly using child labour.

Phumphat said the three products were blacklisted in the List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor mandated by the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA list) of 2005 and in the List of Products Produced by Forced or Indentured Child Labor mandated by Executive Order 13126 (EO list).