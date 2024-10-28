Agreement with European Free Trade Association to be signed in 2025

The free trade agreement (FTA) deal between Thailand and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is expected to be completed early in 2025, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Monday.

The EFTA is made up of four countries - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The Thailand-EFTA FTA is considered important as it has similarities with the Thailand-European Union (EU) FTA, which is currently under negotiation.

Pichai expects the Thailand-EFTA FTA to be signed during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also believes the agreement will help accelerate the progress of the Thailand-EU FTA.