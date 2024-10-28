Pichai eyes new stimulus measures after talks with business leaders

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday that he would consider the economic stimulus measures raised during a meeting with representatives of three professional groups.

After attending an hourlong meeting with representatives of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House, Pichai said the government needs to consider several factors before deciding on the stimulus measures.

“For instance, we must consider the timeframe and which measure would be most appropriate,” Pichai said.