Thai defence industry hampered by tax regulations, says manufacturer

Nopparta Kulhiran, founder of Chaiseri Metal & Rubber and known as "Madame Tank", says current regulations, including high taxes on raw materials and VAT (value-added tax), are severely hampering the sector's competitiveness.

"Thailand's defence industry faces numerous challenges, particularly regarding production costs that put us at a disadvantage compared with foreign competitors," she said.

The disparity in taxation presents a significant challenge. While complete imported armoured vehicles enter Thailand duty-free (HS CODE 8710.00.00), domestic manufacturers face a 5% import tax on steel for bulletproof and explosion-proof vehicles, along with 12% VAT and additional anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled steel.

Engine and transmission components pose another hurdle. "We must import these from the United States, requiring multiple approvals. We need an export licence from the US, an import licence here, a contract with the military, and Ministry of Defence approval for importation," Nopparat explained.

She elaborated on the taxation burden: "Upon arrival, we face a 10% engine tax, 30% suspension or transmission tax, plus various other import duties. Meanwhile, finished products from abroad enter tax-free – they don't even pay VAT. How can Thailand's defence industry compete under these conditions?"