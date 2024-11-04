Thai private sector predicts fallout from US election

US voters go to the polls on Tuesday (Wednesday, Thai time), with candidates Donald Trump (Republican) and Kamala Harris (Democrat) tied neck and neck in pre-election public surveys.

Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said he did not expect the US election outcome to trigger major impacts on the Thai economy this year or early next year.

He noted that Thailand was among many countries already facing US import tariffs, but said China was the most severely impacted. However, he expects the US House of Representatives and Senate would oppose Trump's protectionist vow to increase tariffs by 10% to 60%.

Thailand's trade surplus with the US is being watched in Washington, he said. Meanwhile, Trump’s promise to impose a 60% import tariff on Chinese manufacturers would see an influx of Chinese goods to other countries if he wins the election, Sanan said.

A Harris win would have similar effects, he added.

“Despite the difference between the two candidates’ policies, their measures against China are similar, especially trade barriers.”

He said the US would be strict on Chinese goods manufactured in Thailand, such as electric vehicles, solar cells, electronic devices and car tyres.

Sanan urged the Thai government and business sector to adapt their strategies to changes in global trade that the new US administration will bring. Thailand should boost the value of its products and carefully monitor unfair trade competition, he said.

Whatever the election’s outcome, he said Thailand could be confident in maintaining its 191-year trade and diplomatic relationship with the US.