Digital transformation key to surviving economic uncertainty

Former Finance Minister Somkid Jatusripitak advised Thai businesses to quickly adapt to changes and transition to the digital economy, driven by big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to survive global economic uncertainty.

He was speaking at the event “WHA Open House 2024: Explore - Discover - Shape the Future”, held in Bangkok on Wednesday. Somkid currently serves as the board chairman of WHA Corporation Plc, a leading property and real estate developer.

The former Finance Minister pointed out that the global economy is facing constant uncertainty, driven by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, climate change, and technological disruptions.

“The greatest disruptor would be the reelection of Donald Trump as new president of the United States,” said Somkid, adding that Trump’s presidency will likely lead to intensified trade wars and geopolitical conflicts on a global scale.

He proposed a strategy for businesses to cope with the volatility of current factors, emphasising that speed and accuracy are crucial for conducting business.

“Those who do not transition to digital, big data, and AI, and who remain slow and inaccurate, will not survive in today’s world of uncertainty,” he said. “The model and goals of all businesses have already changed. Profit and revenue should no longer be the sole objectives of a business."