Thaksin shares vision for Thai economy with global business leaders

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra shared his thoughts on Thailand’s economic opportunities and challenges at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Bangkok on Thursday.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, spoke earlier in the day at the same conference, held at the Ritz Carlton.

Thaksin emphasised the critical role of tax policy and investment during his discussion with Steve Forbes, chair and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, in front of an audience of over 400 business leaders from around the world.

The former PM highlighted tax reduction as a key tool for enhancing competitiveness, noting that Thailand’s corporate tax rate is still higher than that of neighbouring countries.

“If we want to gain more, we must ask for less,” he remarked. Thaksin cited tax cuts during his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s administration which he said had increased overall tax revenue and stimulated consumer spending.