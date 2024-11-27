Thailand expects sweet economic boost from its cocoa ambitions

“The ministry is committed to promoting Thailand as a cocoa hub in ASEAN in line with the government’s strategy to make the country a leader in tropical fruit production,” he said.

Akanat believes cocoa can significantly contribute to the economy, providing farmers with opportunities to sell fresh cocoa and dried seeds or process them into value-added products. Cocoa could also inspire businesses, including cafés and tourism ventures, as well as encourage younger people to enter the agricultural sector.

Thailand produced 1,016.78 tonnes of cocoa in the first half of this year, with the crops being processed into high-value products like cosmetics and cocoa extract. Akanat also highlighted the success of Nan’s Cocoa Valley, which integrates cocoa cultivation, processing, branding and tourism, and how it has benefited some 300 households.