Thailand expects sweet economic boost from its cocoa ambitions

The Industry Ministry has announced plans to establish Thailand as a leading cocoa hub in ASEAN, aiming to generate 8 billion baht for the economy.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Wednesday that his ministry has tasked the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) with helping Thai cocoa entrepreneurs develop their products and register them as geographical indication (GI) products. This initiative will focus on strengthening local brands, enhancing product quality through technology and standards and boosting the potential of the cocoa sector. He believes this shift could generate up to 8 billion baht for the Thai economy.
“The ministry is committed to promoting Thailand as a cocoa hub in ASEAN in line with the government’s strategy to make the country a leader in tropical fruit production,” he said.
Akanat believes cocoa can significantly contribute to the economy, providing farmers with opportunities to sell fresh cocoa and dried seeds or process them into value-added products. Cocoa could also inspire businesses, including cafés and tourism ventures, as well as encourage younger people to enter the agricultural sector.
Thailand produced 1,016.78 tonnes of cocoa in the first half of this year, with the crops being processed into high-value products like cosmetics and cocoa extract. Akanat also highlighted the success of Nan’s Cocoa Valley, which integrates cocoa cultivation, processing, branding and tourism, and how it has benefited some 300 households.
Separately, DIPROM director-general Natthiya Netayasubha outlined a three-year cocoa promotion plan (2024-2026), focusing on increasing crop yields, enhancing production, applying new technologies and improving standards.
She also noted that cocoa could contribute to Thailand’s soft power through food, festivals and community tourism, including hosting the Asian Chocolate Festival in collaboration with at least 33 countries. DIPROM has identified Nan as a model for cocoa cultivation and aims to promote the Nan 133 cocoa species as GI products to expand cultivation and support local entrepreneurs.
She added that the Cocoa Valley’s success proves that Thailand is ready to enter the global chocolate market.