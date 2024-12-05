Tourism Authority expects 1.56 million foreign arrivals for New Year

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expects 1.56 million foreign travellers to visit Thailand between December 21 and January 1, representing a 16% increase over 2023. They are expected to generate 45 billion baht in tourism revenue, up 20% year-on-year, she added

She attributed the increases to the government’s decisions on visa exemptions and the easing of immigration rules as well as the introduction of additional flights that have attracted foreign tourists to Thailand, including those from China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Scandinavia and France.

“World-class events introduced by TAT and its partners are also drawing foreign travellers and influencers to Thailand,” she said, adding that the country has been recognised by global media outlets, such as Condé Nast Traveler, Timeout and Lonely Planet.