Tourism Authority expects 1.56 million foreign arrivals for New Year

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expects 1.56 million foreign travellers to visit Thailand between December 21 and January 1, representing a 16% increase over 2023. They are expected to generate 45 billion baht in tourism revenue, up 20% year-on-year, she added
She attributed the increases to the government’s decisions on visa exemptions and the easing of immigration rules as well as the introduction of additional flights that have attracted foreign tourists to Thailand, including those from China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Scandinavia and France.
“World-class events introduced by TAT and its partners are also drawing foreign travellers and influencers to Thailand,” she said, adding that the country has been recognised by global media outlets, such as Condé Nast Traveler, Timeout and Lonely Planet.
Thapanee expects 4.41 million Thai travellers to travel domestically per trip, up 29% year-on-year. They are expected to generate 17 billion baht in tourism revenue, up 30% over the same period in 2023, she said.
Positive factors for domestic tourism include the government’s extra holiday from December 28 to January 1, as well as measures to stimulate northern tourism and offer a 30% discount on domestic flight tickets, she said.
She added that the cool temperature and the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at IconSiam shopping mall in Bangkok would offer a good travel experience.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong revealed that Thailand welcomed 32.02 million foreign travellers from January to December this year, up 28% year-on-year. They generated 1.50 trillion baht in tourism revenue, he said.
The top five foreign visitors hailed from China (6.21 million), Malaysia (4.50 million), India (1.91 million), South Korea (1.68 million) and Russia (1.50 million).
Foreign arrivals from November 25 to December 1 were 706,382, down 5.73% compared to the previous week due to a decline in Malaysian tourists amid flooding in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
The top five foreign arrivals last week were from China (118,216), Malaysia (63,725), Russia (47,914), India (46,350) and South Korea (38,272).