Historic $100-bn boost for International Development Association

In a groundbreaking announcement on Friday, the World Bank Group unveiled a record $100-billion replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA), marking a pivotal moment for global development.

The unprecedented financing accompanies the introduction of a more streamlined and responsive IDA, with a reduction of policy commitments and metrics by half, empowering client countries to prioritise their developmental needs more effectively.

This announcement brings to a close a year-long replenishment effort, World Bank president Ajay Banga said in an open letter to donors, stakeholders, and partners.

"Over the past year, we have navigated an incredibly challenging global landscape... Yet, amid these challenges, we have witnessed a remarkable collective effort to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable," Banga said.

The 21st replenishment, which netted $24 billion in donor contributions, would dramatically enhance IDA's impact, he said.

Thanks to IDA's unique leveraging model, this funding will generate a total of $100 billion in affordable financing, the largest replenishment in IDA’s history, World Bank said.

The amount will be deployed in 78 countries that need it most, focusing on key areas such as health, education, infrastructure, and climate resilience.