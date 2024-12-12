Thai think tank urges cautious approach by govt to debt relief

The government needs to develop more practical strategies to improve business competitiveness while managing the national debt relief programme, according to the Center for Economic and Business Forecasting at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.



Its remarks followed a day after the Thai government launched a comprehensive debt relief initiative aimed at alleviating household financial pressures and revitalising the national economy, with various experts calling for careful implementation of supportive economic measures.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Cabinet has approved an ambitious debt solutions programme titled "You Fight, We Help", targeting retail debtors, homeowners, car owners, and small businesses facing significant financial challenges. The initiative seeks to assist 1.9 million debtors with a combined debt of approximately 890 billion baht.



Thanawat Polvichai, president of the College of Thai Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Economic and Business Forecasting Center, highlighted significant reservations about the current economic stimulus strategies.



"The debt suspension is only a temporary measure," he warned. "What will happen is that if the debtor is already tense, he will not be able to move, so the debt suspension will stop the debt but the business cannot continue."

The centre emphasised the need for more comprehensive credit measures beyond simple debt moratorium.

Polvichai specifically urged the government to develop more nuanced approaches that address the underlying economic challenges facing Thai businesses.