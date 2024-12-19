TCC backs central bank’s decision to maintain interest rate at 2.25%

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) on Thursday said it backed the central bank’s decision to maintain the policy interest rate at 2.25%, saying it was suitable for a reviving economy.

Sanan Angubolkul, who chairs both the TCC and the Board of Trade, said he supported the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to maintain the rate at 2.25%. The decision was made at the last meeting of the year on Wednesday.

The MPC decided to maintain the rate despite calls from several businesses for it to lower it by 25 percentage points so it is in line with the recent 25 percentage point decrease by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in the West.