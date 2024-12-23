Reduction in deficit planned as credit ratings loom

Thailand’s public debt and budget deficit ratios to GDP are projected to decline as the economy recovers from the pandemic, according to credit rating agency Moody’s.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will present a medium-term fiscal plan to the Cabinet this week, aiming to maintain and potentially reduce the deficit over the next four years.

Moody’s Investor Service is currently reviewing Thailand’s credit rating, with a report expected in early 2025. However, concerns remain regarding increasing fiscal risks that could impact the country’s creditworthiness.

The State Monetary and Fiscal Policy Committee recently convened to discuss the medium-term fiscal plan (2026-2030), focusing on reducing the budget deficit ratio over the next four years.

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, public debt advisor at the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), highlighted key factors influencing Thailand’s credit rating. These include the implementation of fiscal consolidation measures, particularly the ratio of public debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio compared to peer countries.

Thailand’s current general public debt level, as defined by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), excluding state-owned enterprise debt but including local government debt, stands at 58% of GDP, which is considered relatively low.

However, the public debt ratio as defined by the Public Debt Management Act 2005 is projected to reach 65.6% of GDP by 2025, approaching the 70% ceiling set by the Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act 2018.

“The credit rating agency expects the government’s budget deficit to decline following the Covid-19 situation, leading to a decrease in the government debt-to-GDP ratio,” Jindarat said .



