How Thailand\'s economy fared in 2024 and the path forward

As 2024 comes to a close, Thailand's economic landscape reflects a mixture of progress and setbacks.

At the beginning of the year, leading banks, institutions and credit rating agencies predicted economic growth between 3.5% and 4%.

However, recent estimates have adjusted this figure down to around 2.8% to 3.2%, reflecting global economic headwinds and domestic challenges faced throughout the year.

Att Pisanwanich, adviser at Intelligent Company Research Consultant (IRC), points to five critical factors that influenced this performance: mounting household debt, investment uncertainties, Trump's fiscal policies, China’s economic challenges, and escalating geopolitical tensions. The export sector faced particular pressure, with growth limited to 1.9% amid proposed US tariff increases.

Strategy blueprint for 2025

In response to those challenges, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration has unveiled an extensive economic revival package for 2025, representing one of the most ambitious policy initiatives in recent years.

The comprehensive plan includes:

Digital transformation and financial innovation

- A groundbreaking digital wallet stimulus programme aimed at injecting vitality into local economies

- Advanced digital infrastructure development to position Thailand as a regional AI hub

- Streamlined digital platforms for government services

Social development initiatives

- An innovative "One District, One Scholarship" programme supporting academic excellence

- Affordable housing schemes with creative financing solutions

- Comprehensive social welfare programmes targeting vulnerable populations

