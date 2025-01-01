Trump’s policies could inflict THB160-billion loss on Thailand

Trade war could intensify

Meanwhile, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) told Krungthep Turakij that Thailand should monitor the trade war triggered by Trump’s presidency closely, especially import tariff hike.

FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul warned that Thailand would be targeted by the US for having a trade surplus, adding that it could also lead to appreciation of the baht.

Thailand recently gained a trade surplus with the US because Trump targeted China during his previous presidency in 2017-2021, he explained.

Kriengkrai expects volatility in investments due to Trump’s policy to draw investments to the US, especially reduction of corporate tax from 21% to 15%.

Trump does not have interest in multilateral negotiations, such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework launched by incumbent President Joe Biden, of which Thailand is among 14 member countries, he said.

He added that Thailand would be at risk of facing US trade barriers for partnership with BRICS, an international bloc which comprises China among 10 member countries.

Kriengkrai emphasised that Trump had announced the US would cease participation under the Paris Agreement aiming to tackle climate change.

He also expressed concerns over the influx of Chinese goods triggered by Trump’s 60% import tariff, saying that it would cause small- and medium-sized enterprises to close their businesses and lay off their employees.

“Thailand should maintain domestic industry along with attracting foreign investments,” he added.