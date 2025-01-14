Thaksin outlines seven-point plan to revitalise Thai stock market

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra presented a seven-point plan to restore confidence in Thailand's capital market during a talk titled "Chat with Tony: Bull Rally of Thai Capital Market" on Monday evening.



Speaking to market participants, Thaksin emphasised the need to rebuild trust and confidence in the Thai stock market, which he said had been shaken by various challenges.



The former premier said he had discussed the seven-point strategy with the current government, led by his daughter Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and the previous administration of PM Srettha Thavisin. Thaksin officially serves an adviser to the government but is widely regarded as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.



His proposed stock market reforms focus on strengthening corporate governance oversight, addressing concerns about high-frequency trading, and accelerating regulatory responses to market violations.

He emphasised the crucial role of the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s regulator.

