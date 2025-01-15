Thailand gears up for a tourism boom during Chinese New Year

Despite recent negative reports surrounding scams targeting Chinese celebrities and concerns over tourist safety, Thailand’s tourism industry is set for significant growth during the Chinese New Year.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects a 10% increase from last year’s Chinese New Year, projecting revenue of 40.66 billion baht with approximately 1.35 million arrivals between January 24 and February 2.

Of them, Chinese nationals are expected to account for 287,000 arrivals, marking a 7% surge year-on-year, generating approximately 8.8 billion baht in revenue.





TAT governor Thapanee Kiatpaibool cited several factors contributing to this growth, including Thailand’s visa exemption policy and competitive air fares.