Chinese tourism to Thailand faces sharp decline amid safety concerns

Thailand's tourism sector has suffered a significant setback as thousands of Chinese tourists cancel their travel plans amid growing safety concerns.

The cancellations, affecting both chartered flights and hotel bookings, come in the wake of recent incidents involving Chinese nationals in the region.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool reports that around 10,000 Chinese tourists have cancelled their visits, primarily affecting chartered flights from second-tier Chinese cities. The situation has been exacerbated by negative social-media coverage in China, particularly regarding cases of human trafficking and fraudulent activities.

Thapanee remains optimistic about achieving the annual target of 8 million Chinese visitors, despite the current challenges. This figure represents an increase from the previous year's 6.73 million visitors, though concerns persist about reaching the Tourism Ministry's ambitious goal of 8.8 million to 9 million visitors.

In the aviation sector, Thai Lion Air chief executive officer Atsawin Yangkiratiwon confirmed that 40 chartered flights scheduled during the Chinese New Year period were cancelled, resulting in a 20% decrease in Chinese passengers. The cancellations primarily affected routes from secondary Chinese cities such as Ningbo, Hefei and Jinan.



