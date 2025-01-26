PM to press ceremonial button to launch second phase of stimulus handout

Jirayu said the second phase launch would also be attended by several Cabinet members, including Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong. All of them are also deputy prime ministers.

The spokesman said Paetongtarn will also make a teleconference call to speak with some recipients of the second phase.

If there are glitches or if the eligible recipients fail to properly tie their ID card to a bank account for receiving the money, the government will make three more attempts at a later date. After the third attempt, the government would assume that those who had failed to take action to resolve the glitch, were not interested in receiving the money, the spokesman said.

