Thai aviation industry tipped to return to pre-Covid-19 levels

(Thailand) and Thai Aerospace Industries, he said, adding that licence renewal has been granted to five companies.

He said air operation certificates have been issued for four companies – Pattaya Airways, Siam Seaplane, Asia Aviation and Technology, and Thai Seaplane.

As of 2024, the number of registered aircraft totalled 656, an increase of 47 aircraft or 4.46% year on year, he added.

Suttipong went on to say that the measure to increase flights to handle more than 70,000 seats during the New Year festival enabled passengers to access cheaper tickets.

“For the upcoming Songkran festival, CAAT has discussed with airlines and relevant agencies measures to ensure that people can access tickets at a reasonable price,” he said.