Thai aviation industry tipped to return to pre-Covid-19 levels

The aviation industry saw 140 million passengers in 2024, up 15.12% compared with 2023. Meanwhile, 880,000 flights were conducted last year, up 11.90% year on year.
“This year’s aviation industry is likely to recover to the 2019 level,” CAAT director general Suttipong Kongpool said on Tuesday.
He noted that the size of the Thai aviation industry was ranked 19th in the world, and would reach ninth place by 2033. Hence aviation agencies should accelerate support for passenger demand for service efficiency and safety standards, he said.
Suttipong said the CAAT issued operation certificates to four public airports last year, namely Buriram, Hat Yai, Phuket and Surat Thani. Air operating licenses have been issued for three companies, Air AMB, BBN Airlines.
(Thailand) and Thai Aerospace Industries, he said, adding that licence renewal has been granted to five companies.
He said air operation certificates have been issued for four companies – Pattaya Airways, Siam Seaplane, Asia Aviation and Technology, and Thai Seaplane.
As of 2024, the number of registered aircraft totalled 656, an increase of 47 aircraft or 4.46% year on year, he added.
Suttipong went on to say that the measure to increase flights to handle more than 70,000 seats during the New Year festival enabled passengers to access cheaper tickets.
“For the upcoming Songkran festival, CAAT has discussed with airlines and relevant agencies measures to ensure that people can access tickets at a reasonable price,” he said.