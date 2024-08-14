Thai govt prepares new incentive package to woo investors to EEC

The government is preparing a new set of privileges, including exempting corporate tax for 15 years, to draw more investors in targeted industries to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy prime minister, said on Wednesday that he will soon hold a meeting with the EEC policy board to endorse the new privilege package before sending it to the Cabinet for approval.

Phumtham has been assigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to chair the meeting.

The commerce minister said the board will soon consider approving more investments to improve the EEC infrastructure.