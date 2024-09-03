Thai businesses pulling out of Myanmar amid sluggish economy

Thai business operators have been gradually moving their investments out of Myanmar as the sluggish economy in Thailand’s western neighbour, which has continued for almost four years, shows no sign of improving.

Myanmar’s economy has been on the downward trend since the Covid-19 outbreak, and was worsened by the military coup in 2021 as well as ongoing conflicts between the junta government and ethnic groups.

Thammasak Sethaudom, executive vice president of Siam Cement Group (SCG), said the company had suspended the operations of two factories in Myanmar, as well as any expansion plans in the past two years due to the political instability.

He added that SCG invested over 8 billion baht in those factories, from which some of the machines have already been stolen, as the conflict continues to rage.

“There is no hope of resuming the operation anytime soon,” he said. “Myanmar has another cement factory in the north, owned by a Chinese company and guarded by the Chinese military. SCG could not do that and we would not risk our employees’ lives.”

Meanwhile, beverage giant Osotspa Plc (OSP) recently announced it was selling its investment in Myanmar Golden Eagle and Myanmar Golden Glass, worth 136 million baht.

OSP’s chief financial officer Ratiporn Ratcharoen said the selling of investment capital in the two Myanmar-based subsidiaries was part of the company’s strategy of strengthening its core business and selling non-core businesses. She added that the sell-off would not affect its beverage business in Myanmar.